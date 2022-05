MESA, Ariz. (KSEE) – On May 29th, 2010, the Fresno State baseball team was in Mesa, Arizona at the WAC Tournament. The Bulldogs played Hawai’i that day and they won, 14-5.

Danny Muno went 4-for-6 in the game. He hit for the cycle, becoming the first Bulldog to ever accomplish that feat.

Muno, a junior that season, hit a double in the first inning, a triple in the second inning, a home run in the third inning and a single in the fifth inning.