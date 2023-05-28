FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 28th, 2006, the No. 21 Fresno State baseball team played No. 24 Hawai’i in the championship game of the WAC Tournament.

It was a Top 25 matchup, and the Bulldogs won, 8-4.

Fresno State swept its way through that year’s WAC Tournament, with wins over Sacramento State, San Jose State and Nevada before facing Hawai’i.

In the tournament championship game, everyone in the Fresno State starting lineup recorded at least one hit. Ozzie Lewis had two hits, and two runs scored, en route to being named the tournament MVP.

There was a stretch when coach Mike Batesole loved to say that every player in the program has a ring for every year he has been in the program. It was a stretch of seven straight conference championships for the Bulldogs, and it began in 2006.