PALO ALTO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 22nd, 1997, the Fresno State baseball team played Texas A&M in an NCAA Regional in Palo Alto. Jeff Weaver was on the mound for the Bulldogs in that game.

Weaver, a sophomore, led the NCAA in strikeouts per nine innings that season. He struck out 21 Aggies on this day, an NCAA Tournament record. (The previous record for a nine inning NCAA postseason game was 19, set in 1973.)

Jeff Weaver pitched a three-hitter that day as Fresno State won the game, 2-1. He threw 137 pitches, improving his season record to 11-5.

“They were baffled,” said Fresno State catcher Giuseppe Chiaramonte. “They weren’t hitting the slider so we stayed with it. That was all we threw to some hitters.”