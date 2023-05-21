LOS ANGELES (KSEE) – On May 21st, 2021, the Fresno State softball team made its 34th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs were sent to the LA Regional, and they faced No. 24 Minnesota in their first game.

They won, 3-0.

Schuylar Broussard hit a two-run single in the sixth, and Keahe Mattson had an RBI double in the seventh for the Bulldogs’ three runs.

Hailey Dolcini did the rest, pitching a complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts.

“It felt good. It felt like everything was working for us tonight,” said Dolcini, the soon-to-be all-American. “As a team, we went out on the field with no fear. We weren’t afraid, and I think that showed.

“I believe we represented Fresno State and the Mountain West well tonight with this win.”