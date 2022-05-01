BALTIMORE (KSEE) – On May 1st, 2008, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the visiting Tampa Bay Rays with Matt Garza on the mound.

Up until that point in the season, Garza’s longest outing was 5 1/3 innings.

In this game, he lasted six innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He got the win, his first win as a Tampa Bay Ray.

“It was a well-pitched game on both sides, but Garza was better,” said Orioles’ manager Dave Trembley.

Matt Garza had spent the previous two innings with the Minnesota Twins, the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2005 out of Fresno State.

He was traded to Tampa Bay in the offseason in 2007, and he had a good year in 2008: 11-9 record with a 3.70 ERA.