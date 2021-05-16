This Day in Bulldog History: May 16th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 16th, 2013, Fresno State hosted Nevada in the first game of a four-game series. The Bulldogs were in a stretch of eleven straight home games.

That included the Mountain West Tournament, which was held at Pete Beiden Field that season.

Fresno State would face Nevada in the conference tournament, but not before taking three-of-four from the Wolf Pack to end the regular season. Two of those four games went extra innings, starting with the first game.

Taylor Ward was the hero.

Ward, then a freshman, hit a walkoff home run in the tenth inning to beat Nevada, 2-1. It was just the second home run of his Fresno State career, and it took place after he entered the game in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement.

Taylor Ward would play two more seasons at Fresno State. In 2015, he became the highest-drafted catcher in program history when the Angels took him with the 26th overall pick.