FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 14th, 2005, the 15th-ranked Fresno State softball team hosted UTEP in a WAC doubleheader to end the regular season. Jamie Southern was in the circle for the first game, and she threw a no-hitter.

It was Senior Day, and Southern was one of the seniors who were honored before the first pitch.

Jamie Southern held the Miners hitless and she struck out ten of them, improving her record that season to 26-3. She also hit a home run in the game.

Fresno State won, 8-0, in five innings.

It was the seventh no-hitter of Jamie Southern’s career with the Bulldogs, tied for the most all-time in program history with Melanie Parrent.