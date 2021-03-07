This Day in Bulldog History: March 7th

On March 7th, 1959, Mountie Bedford was on the mound for the Fresno State baseball team as the Bulldogs played Camp Pendleton.

Bedford, a Bulldog for two seasons, led the team in ERA in 1958 (1.19). That is the second-lowest ERA in a single season in program history.

In 1959, against Camp Pendleton, Mountie Bedford threw a no-hitter. At the time, it was the third no-hitter in Fresno State history. Tex Clevenger threw the first two, in 1952 and in 1953.

Then Mountie Bedford on March 7th, 1959.

Since then, there have been six more no-hitters thrown by Bulldog pitchers, including a perfect game by Larry Gonsalves in 1967. Six of the nine no-hitters were seven-inning no-hitters, including Bedford’s.

Mountie Bedford, who is from Porterville, was part of the inaugural class inducted into the Porterville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He is also in the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame, inducted in 2018 as a member of the 1959 Fresno State baseball team.