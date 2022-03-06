FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On March 6th, 2004, the Fresno State men’s basketball team played its last game of the regular season and more than 14,000 people showed up for it.

The Bulldogs hosted Hawai’i on Senior Day in front of 14,222 fans.

The Save Mart Center had only been open for a few months so it was literally a brand-new facility: a $100 million facility!

And, clearly, fans wanted to be there for the Bulldogs’ first season in their new home. It’s now 2022, and eight of the eleven largest crowds in the history of the Save Mart Center were during the 2003-2004 season.

On March 6th, 2004, Fresno State beat Hawai’i, 69-60, behind 25 points from Shantay Legans.