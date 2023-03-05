FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On March 5th, 2006, the Fresno State baseball team hosted Portland in Game 3 of a three-game series at Pete Beiden Field.

The Bulldogs win, 16-5, completed a three-game sweep. Beau Mills had three hits, including a home run, and head coach Mike Batesole earned his 100th win at the school.

“That means I’ve had a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches along the way,” he said.

2006 was Mike Batesole’s fourth season with the Bulldogs. He won 30 games in his first year, 2003, then 29 games in Year Two and 30 again in Year Three.

In 2006, Batesole’s team won 45 games, which resulted in a WAC regular season championship, a WAC Tournament championship and an appearance in an NCAA Regional.

The win in the series finale against Portland was win No. 4 in a 17-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.