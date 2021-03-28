This Day in Bulldog History: March 28th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On March 28th, 2009, Fresno State played a doubleheader against Lipscomb. The Bulldogs won the first game, 13-11, scoring eleven of those runs in one inning.
In Game 2, they also scored plenty of runs (10), but Derek Benny held Lipscomb to zero runs; he pitched the entire game, and he faced 27 batters.
That is the minimum.
Benny did not throw a no-hitter. He gave up two hits, but both of those baserunners were erased on double plays. He had eight strikeouts in the game and did not walk a single batter. It was the first time in 42 years that a Fresno State pitcher faced the minimum 27 batters.
