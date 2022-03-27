FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On March 27th, 2017, the Fresno State football team stepped onto the field at Bulldog Stadium for its first spring practice.

It was the team’s first official practice with Jeff Tedford as its head coach.

That day, a Monday, was the first day of spring ball that year. The Bulldogs were coming off a one-win season in 2016 (which is why Jeff Tedford was hired). At the time, no one know that year’s team would win ten games.

In fact, Marcus McMaryion was not even on campus yet; Chason Virgil was QB1 that spring.

“It’s been a smooth transition,” said Virgil after that first practice. “We’re good at adjusting; we just really want to win, bad, and Coach Tedford has won in the past and with him coming in and giving us a vision, we are ready to follow his plan and his leadership to get us to where we want to go.”

Said Tedford after that first practice, “It’s great to be out here. To get out here and see them in action. A lot of kinks for sure. Everybody is getting used to how we practice and what our system is and things like that.

“But good energy and the guys worked hard.”