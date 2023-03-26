FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On March 26th, 2011, the Fresno State baseball team hosted San Diego in the second game of a three-game series. This game lasted longer than the other games in the series combined: 22 innings!

The longest game in Fresno State baseball history, at the time it tied for the third-longest game in NCAA history. It took seven hours and 12 minutes!

The Bulldogs won on a Garrett Weber RBI single in the bottom of the 22nd inning that drove in Danny Muno.

The two teams combined for 39 hits, and there were 50 men left on base. Fresno State had five runners left on third base between innings nine and 19.

In the ninth inning, the Bulldogs were down 2-0 when Brennan Gowens tied things up with a two-run double to left center field. Gowens had eleven plate appearances in this game; however, he only recorded that one hit.

Five Bulldogs had a multi-hit game, including a tall freshman named Aaron Judge, who was 2-for-8 with two walks.

Fresno State used seven pitchers over the 22 innings.

And the Bulldogs were ranked entering this game, they were No. 10 in the country according to the latest Baseball America Top 25 poll.