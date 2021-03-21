This Day in Bulldog History: March 21st

On March 21st, 1953, Tex Clevenger was on the mound for the Bulldogs. And it was his day.

Fresno State was playing Pacific. One year earlier, in 1952, Clevenger threw a no-hitter against Pacific, the first no-hitter in Fresno State baseball history.

One year later, he did it again!

On this day, he also set a school record with 20 strikeouts. And he had five hits (two triples, one double and two singles).

The Bulldogs won, 21-0.

There are nine no-hitters in Fresno State baseball history, and two of them were thrown by Tex Clevenger. The Visalia native was 21-4 in his Fresno State career with a 1.94 ERA.