AMES, Iowa. (KSEE) – Iowa State hosted the 63rd NCAA Wrestling Tournament, which concluded on March 20th, 1993. The Cyclones finished in sixth place at the tournament, which was won by their rival, Iowa.

Fresno State finished in eighth place.

That eighth-place finish was the Bulldogs’ best team finish at the NCAA Championships. In the 1960’s, they had a few tenth-place finishes when they were in Division II.

Fresno State did not have any individual champions in 1993, but the Bulldogs came close as Gerry Abas was seconds away from winning the title at 142 pounds before a late takedown led to him being the runner-up.

He was still an all-American, as were two other Bulldogs.

Fresno State had a 16-5 record in 1993 and won the first of seven straight WAC championships that year.