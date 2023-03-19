FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On March 19th, 2018, the Fresno State women’s basketball team hosted Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Basketball Invitational. The Bulldogs lost, despite the fact that Candice White scored 40 points.

White, a junior that season, was averaging 18.9 points per game.

In the last game of the season, she set a new single game record; no women’s basketball player in the history of the Fresno State program had ever entered the 40-point club.

“Honestly, I was not too aware and one of my coaches told me, ‘it’s March. And you never know what can happen in March,'” said White. “And we zoned in, and that was my focus coming out, just trying to get this win.”

Candice White was 17-of-29 from the floor that night, with six made three-pointers.