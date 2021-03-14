This Day in Bulldog History: March 14th

LOS ANGELES (KSEE) – In 1985, the Fresno State men’s basketball team qualified for the postseason for the fifth year in a row, and played in the NIT for the second time in three years.

On March 14th, the Bulldogs’ opening-round NIT game was against Santa Clara. And that game went to triple overtime.

There were 15 different lead changes in that game. Scott Barnes scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs. Mitch Arnold added 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half (including the game-winner with 18 seconds to play).

Arnold’s basket put the Bulldogs up by one point. They would go on to win by three, 79-76.

“It would be nice to win by more than four or five points, at least get out of that overtime situation,” smiled then-head coach Boyd Grant.

“But I know it won’t be easy against New Mexico.”