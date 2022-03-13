LOGAN, Utah. (KSEE) – On March 13th, 1982, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was in Logan, Utah to play in the NCAA West Regional.

The Bulldogs, a No. 4 seed, were taking on No. 5 West Virginia in a second round matchup. Fresno State received a bye, while West Virginia advanced to the next round by beating North Carolina A&T.

The Mountaineers were 27-4 that season, with a 23-game winning streak from December through March.

Fresno State was not the team to end West Virginia’s streak, but the Bulldogs did end the Mountaineers’ season. They beat them, 50-46 behind 18 points from Rod Higgins and eleven points from Tyrone Bradley.

It was Fresno State’s first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament.