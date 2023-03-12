LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – On March 12th, 2016, the Fresno State men’s basketball team played in the championship game of that year’s Mountain West Tournament. The Bulldogs, the No. 2 seed, took on No. 1 San Diego State.

Fresno State was on an eight-game winning streak, its longest winning streak in more than 20 years, and the Bulldogs were in a conference tournament championship game for the first time in 16 years.

The Bulldogs and Aztecs split the two games they played in the regular season, with both winning on their home courts.

Fresno State won this one on a neutral court, 68-63, earning the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Marvelle Harris scored a team-high 18 points, and Julien Lewis drained a clutch three-pointer that gave the Bulldogs the lead for good in the final two minutes.

“This is exciting. In the moment right now,” said Harris. “We know it’s not over, but we’re gonna celebrate this moment today.”

Added head coach Rodney Terry, “These guys got it done. Our coaching staff did a great job of preparing these guys (on Saturday night), and at the end of the night they made plays.”