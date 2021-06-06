This Day in Bulldog History: June 6th

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 2013 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft began on June 6th of that year. The New York Yankees had three picks in the first round, and they used one of them on an outfielder from Fresno State: Aaron Judge.

Judge, who was in Secaucus, New Jersey for the announcement, was taken with the No. 32 overall pick. He became the 12th first-round draft pick in Fresno State history.

Aaron Judge played for the Bulldogs for three seasons. He was a three-time first team all-conference player, who hit .346 in his Fresno State career.

Judge was the 2011 WAC Freshman of the Year, as well as a freshman all-American by Louisville Slugger. In 2012, he won the TD Ameritrade College Baseball Home Run Derby. In 2013, he hit .369 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI.

He also walked 35 times and stole 12 bases.

“Aaron is a great kid that is heading to a great organization,” said Fresno State head coach Mike Batesole on the day Judge was drafted. “This should be a great fit.”