This Day in Bulldog History: June 27th

On June 27th, 2008, Fresno State was still celebrating becoming the lowest-seeded team in any sport to win an NCAA championship. Two days after that championship, head coach Mike Batesole was recognized by being named National Coach of the Year.

The award was from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, and it was the second ‘national coach of the year’ award for Batesole that season. (He was also honored by the college baseball writers.)

Mike Batesole led Fresno State to its first national championship in baseball, and he was the first coach to do it in his first appearance at the College World Series since 1992. The Bulldogs won six elimination games in that year’s NCAA Tournament.

For Batesole, 2008 was actually the second time in his career he was named ‘National Coach of the Year’ by Collegiate Baseball. He was also recognized back in 1998 when he was still at Cal State Northridge.