OMAHA, Neb. (KSEE) – On June 25th, 2008, the Fresno State baseball team faced Georgia in the third (and final) game of the College World Series in Omaha. It was a best-of-three series, with Georgia winning the first game and Fresno State winning the second game.

Fresno State also won the third game, thanks to Justin Wilson and Steve Detwiler.

Wilson pitched eight innings, allowing just one run while striking out nine batters. Detwiler, playing with a thumb injury, hit two home runs and had all six RBI for Fresno State.

He also caught the final out as the Bulldogs beat the other Bulldogs, 6-1, becoming the lowest-seeded team in any sport to win an NCAA championship.