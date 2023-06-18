FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On June 18th, 2012, eight days after Fresno State held a retirement ceremony for Margie Wright, the Bulldogs announced that Trisha Ford was Wright’s replacement.

She became the third softball coach in program history, after Donna Pickel and Margie Wright.

“I am not trying to fill Margie’s shoes,” said Ford that day. “What I am trying to do is continue what she has built here and continue with her strengths, and add my strengths to it and move forward.”

Trisha Ford came to Fresno State after nine years at Stanford, where she was an assistant coach. She did have previous head coaching experience, at Saint Mary’s, from 2002-2003.

Saint Mary’s is also her alma mater, and she is the only female student-athlete in school history to have her number retired.

Trisha Ford spent four seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach. By Year Three, 2015, the team was back in the NCAA Tournament and Ford was the Mountain West Coach of the Year.