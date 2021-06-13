This Day in Bulldog History: June 13th

OMAHA, Neb. (KSEE) – June 13th, 1959 was a historic day for the Fresno State baseball team as it was the day the Bulldogs made their debut in the College World Series.

Since 1950, the College World Series has been held in Omaha, Nebraska. Fresno State played its first game in Omaha against Colorado State College, now known as the University of Northern Colorado.

The Bulldogs won, 6-5.

That was the first of three wins for Fresno State at the College World Series that year. The Bulldogs went 3-2, also beating Western Michigan and Arizona in elimination games.

They were eliminated by Oklahoma State, the eventual champion.

Of the eight teams that played in the 1959 College World Series, only Fresno State had never before been there. The Bulldogs arrived after winning District 8, beating Santa Clara in Fresno and Washington in Seattle.

Fresno State arrived in Omaha with 38 wins, and under the leadership of Pete Beiden, who was in his 12th season as the team’s head coach.