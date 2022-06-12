FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On June 12th, 1991, the Western Athletic Conference officially announced that Fresno State would become its tenth member.

The move would be effective the following year.

It had been more than ten years since the WAC added a new member (Air Force, 1980). The Bulldogs were coming from the Big West Conference, and there were rumors that the Big West might be downgrading football.

“Fresno State is a significant member of the conference, but the conference will go on,” said Jim Haney, the commissioner of the Big West Conference. “We’ll look to improve ourselves as prudently as we can.”

During the 1990-1991 school year, Fresno State teams won seven conference championships in the Big West. Football was not one of them, though the Bulldogs did tie for the Big West title in football in 1991, their last year in the Big West.

They also tied for a conference title in football during their first year in the WAC, 1992, as well as their second year in the WAC (1993).

“Such membership ensures a stable Division I-A home for all Fresno State sports and offers a future competitive challenge to the Bulldogs,” said Dr. Harold Haak, Fresno State’s president, on the move from the Big West Conference to the Western Athletic Conference.