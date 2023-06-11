(KSEE) – On June 11th, 2004, the Fresno State baseball team received the news that two of its players were freshmen all-American: Christian Vitters and Nick Moresi.

It was the first time in school history the Bulldogs had two freshmen all-Americans in the same year.

Vitters was first team all-WAC in 2004, hitting .318 with nine home runs an 42 RBI. Moresi was not far behind, hitting .311 with seven home runs and 31 RBI.

Fresno State as a team was .500 in 2004, a 29-29 overall record.

Vitters and Moresi were both Bulldogs from 2004-2006. In 2005, Moresi led the team in batting average (.352). In 2006, Vitters tied for the team lead in RBI (58).

They were both drafted in 2006: Moresi in the third round to the Astros, Vitters in the tenth round to the A’s.