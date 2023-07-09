VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – On July 9th, 2022, one year ago, Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia hosted a baseball game between the Visalia Rawhide and the Lake Elsinore Storm. Before the game, fans lined up hoping to receive a special Derek Carr bobblehead.

It went to the first 500 people to enter the ballpark.

Derek Carr, of course, was still playing for the Raiders at this time last year. The bobblehead had him in a black jersey with the Visalia Rawhide logo on his chest, along with the logo for Valley Children’s Healthcare by his feet.

Valley Children’s sponsored the Derek Carr bobblehead, and is a partner of the Visalia Rawhide.

“It came out amazing, better than we expected,” said Marina Rojas, the Rawhide’s director of marketing and promotions. “It’s the perfect pose of Derek. And it’s great because a lot of people say, ‘well, you’re the Visalia Rawhide.’ Well, we’re not just Visalia, we’re everyone’s Rawhide here in the central valley and we want to celebrate every athlete in our area.”