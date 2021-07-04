This Day in Bulldog History: July 4th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On July 4th, 2008, the Fresno Grizzlies began a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats. Richie Robnett was in the lineup for all three games.

He was on the visiting team.

Robnett, who was in his fifth season in professional baseball, arrived in Fresno with a .270 average that season. Back in 2004, he was a first-round draft pick out of Fresno State and being named the WAC Player of the Year and a second team all-American.

Robnett hit .382 for the Bulldogs in 2004, with 13 home runs, 27 doubles and 21 stolen bases.

Fast forward four years, and in that July 4th game against the Grizzlies, Richie Robnett was 1-for-3 with a walk. His team won, 5-1, its only win that series.