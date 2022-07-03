OMAHA, Neb. (KSEE) – On July 3rd, 2013, the Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame inducted its inaugural class and that class included Augie Garrido.

Garrido was the head coach at Texas at the time, and he had already won two national championships at Texas to give him five in his coaching career. (He won three at Cal State Fullerton.)

The Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame is different from the College Baseball Hall of Fame (which, by the way, would induct Augie Garrido three years later). This hall of fame was established to celebrate those who have specifically achieved greatness in Omaha on college baseball’s biggest stage, the College World Series.

At the time of his induction, Augie Garrido had been to the College World Series 14 times. Six times, he was named National Coach of the Year. And in 2013 he had been a head coach for 45 years with his teams averaging more than 41 wins per season.

Long before he was a coach, Augie Garrido was a player. And he was a player at Fresno State, from 1959-1961. Garrido was all-conference, and he went to the College World Series with the Bulldogs in their first-ever trip (1959).