FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On July 31st, 2017, Fresno State was one day away from holding its first practice of fall camp that year when head coach Jeff Tedford made an announcement.

“It’s my great honor to announce today that we’re gonna be retiring Derek Carr’s jersey on September 2nd. It’s an awesome thing, I don’t think there’s any better ambassador that we can ask for with Derek Carr,” said Tedford. “I feel that I have an extra personal gratification of this because when David was here, and he was five years old, he was out there. We were doing drops when he was five years old with his nerf football. So it’s awesome to see him this many years later have his jersey retired here and being such a great ambassador for our university.”

Derek Carr passed for 12,842 yards in his Fresno State career with 113 touchdowns. (Both are Bulldog records.) He is one of seven players in Fresno State football history to have his jersey retired.