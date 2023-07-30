ATLANTA (KSEE) – On July 30th, 1996, Team USA played China in the gold medal game for women’s softball at the Olympics.

Softball made its debut as an Olympic sport in 1996.

And Team USA won the inaugural gold medal, beating China, 3-1. The U.S. scored all of its runs in the third inning, the first of which was by Laura Berg. She touched home plate on a home run by teammate Dot Richardson.

Laura Berg was one of four Fresno State Bulldogs on the Team USA roster at the 1996 Olympics, joining Kim Maher, Julie Smith and Shelly Stokes.

Margie Wright, then the head coach at Fresno State, was an assistant coach on the Olympic team that won gold.