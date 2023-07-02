(KSEE) – On July 2nd, 2011, two former Fresno State pitchers threw complete games for their respective major league teams: Doug Fister (Mariners) and Matt Garza (Cubs).

Unfortunately for them, they both picked up losses.

In Chicago, the Cubs lost to the White Sox, 1-0. The White Sox scored their only run on a sixth inning RBI single. Matt Garza allowed just that one run on four hits, while striking out seven batters.

In Seattle, the Mariners lost to the Padres, 1-0. San Diego scored its run on a fifth inning RBI single. Doug Fister allowed just that one run on six hits, while striking out seven batters.