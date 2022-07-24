FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On July 24th, 2013, the Fresno State football team released a video with its uniform combinations for the upcoming season.

One of those combinations featured black jerseys with black helmets, the first time in program history the Bulldogs would wear all-black uniforms.

The helmets had a Bulldog face on one side and the players’ number on the other side. (Wide receiver Davante Adams is the player in the video who showed off the all-black look.)

Fresno State wore those uniforms for the first time on November 2nd that year, a blackout game against Nevada. Bulldog Stadium was sold out (41,031) as No. 16 Fresno State won, 41-23.

Derek Carr became the Bulldogs’ all-time passing leader that night.