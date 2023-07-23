(KSEE) – On July 23rd, 2018, linebacker Jeff Allison was named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the nation’s best linebackers.

In 2017, the previous season, Jeff Allison was first team all-Mountain West as a linebacker.

Allison had 126 tackles in 2017 to lead the Bulldogs. Of those 126, 79 were solo tackles, and in that category he was tied for seventh-most in the country.

In 2018, Jeff Allison went from being first team all-Mountain West to being the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He had 132 tackles that season, the season in which the Bulldogs won 12 games and a Mountain West championship.

Jeff Allison finished his Fresno State career with 279 tackles, tenth-most in Fresno State history.