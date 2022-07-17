WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSEE) – On July 17th, 2018, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. hosted the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Aaron Judge was playing in the game for the second time, in his second full season as a Major League player.

He was once again in the starting lineup, and in his first at-bat he hit out of the park (off of Max Scherzer, who was pitching in his home park).

“It’s tough to barrel up some balls when you’ve got some of the best pitchers in the game throwing against you and you don’t really have a scouting report,” said Judge. “You’re just going up there swinging.”

It worked, and not just for Aaron Judge. There were ten home runs hit in the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.