(KSEE) – On July 16th, 1960, Terry Pendleton was born in Los Angeles. Pendleton, who turned 63 years old on Sunday, spent the first nine years of his life in LA before he moved to Oxnard.

One year later, at the age of ten, he played organized baseball for the first time.

“I remember being that kid in right field. I couldn’t hit a lick,” Pendleton told the Ventura County Reporter in December of 2021. “In my mind, I was the worst kid in the entire league. I was going home crying after every game because I was so bad at it.”

He got better.

By the time he was a senior in high school, Terry Pendleton hit close to .500. He attended Oxnard College, which led to an opportunity at Fresno State.

Pendleton was a Bulldog for two seasons, 1981-1982. In 1982, he hit .397 and was a third team all-American. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the seventh round in 1982, and he signed with them for $5,000.

He would make his big league debut two years later, in 1984, and he would play 15 seasons in the majors.

In 1991, Terry Pendleton was the National League MVP. He was in his first season in Atlanta, and he hit .319 with 22 home runs and 86 RBI.