This Day in Bulldog History: July 11th

TROY, N.Y. (KSEE) – On July 11th, 2008, the Tri-City Valley Cats hosted the Williamsport Crosscutters and they let Steve Susdorf round the bases for the second day in a row.

Susdorf, a 19th-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies that year, was assigned to Williamsport after helping Fresno State win the College World Series.

In his first at-bat, he hit a grand slam.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Susdorf via phone 13 years ago. “Can’t imagine first at-bat going any better than that.”

He followed that up in his second game with a three-run home run.

“Didn’t really expect to play for a couple games, but Coach wanted to throw me in there during the second game and luckily I was able to contribute,” he said.

The 2008 WAC Player of the Year, Steve Susdorf played in 48 games for Williamsport in 2008. He hit .305 with five home runs and 35 RBI.