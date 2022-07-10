TROY, N.Y. (KSEE) – On July 10th, 2008, the Tri-City Valley Cats hosted the Williamsport Crosscutters with Steve Susdorf in the Williamsport lineup.

Susdorf, a recent Fresno State Bulldog, was making his professional debut.

Susdorf was a 19th round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. He came to the plate in the top of the first inning with the bases loaded and he cleared them, hitting a grand slam in his first professional at-bat.

“I remember when I got into the dugout, Dusty Wathan, my manager there, said you might want to think about retiring because it would be a great way to go out,” said Susdorf. “It was a great way to come into an organization, starting something new and starting pro ball. It was a great way to get comfortable right away.”