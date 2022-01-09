This Day in Bulldog History: January 9th

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSEE) – On January 9th, 2004, the Fresno State wrestling team faced No. 1 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were the defending national champion, and they would go on to win the national championship that season as well.

Against the Bulldogs in that January dual, Oklahoma State won, 42-7. However, Jake Rosholt lost.

Rosholt, the nation’s No. 1 wrestler at 184 pounds and the defending national champion, would win three NCAA titles at Oklahoma State. On that day, he lost to Fresno State’s Greg Gifford in a major decision, 13-5.

That earned the Bulldogs some points, as did Clint Walbeck at heavyweight. Walbeck, ranked No. 19, beat No. 9 William Gruenwald, 3-1 in overtime.

