SALT LAKE CITY (KSEE) – On January 8th, 1996, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was in Salt Lake City to face No. 13 Utah.

It was Jerry Tarkanian’s first season as head coach.

The Bulldogs trailed by two points with 7.5 seconds remaining, when Dominick Young drove from the baseline to the three-point line and hit the game-winning shot with 0.8 seconds left. The Bulldogs won the game, 65-64.

When the clock reached zero, Young was so excited that he went to embrace Tarkanian and he ended up knocking him to the floor!

Dominick Young, who tied a season-high with 26 points, helped the Bulldogs end a 27-game home winning streak for the Utes.