FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On January 7th, 2006, the Fresno State men’s basketball team hosted Utah State in the Bulldogs’ WAC opener.

Fresno State was 7-4 overall, while Utah State was 9-3.

Steve Cleveland was in his first season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, and his top two scorers were Quinton Hosley and Ja’Vance Coleman. They both averaged more than 18 points per game, and against the Aggies they both scored 25.

Coleman hit the go-ahead three-pointer with less than three seconds left in double overtime to give the Bulldogs a 99-96 win.

“Late in the game, we got a little bit of basketball luck and we needed it,” said Cleveland. “Utah State is as good offensively as any team we will face this season. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys, though. They never, ever quit tonight, and the results showed at the end.”

Fresno State set a record for the most points scored in the Save Mart Center.

And the game was close throughout, with 23 lead changes and 17 ties.