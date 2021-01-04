This Day in Bulldog History: January 3rd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On January 3rd, 2015, Fresno State hosted No. 25 San Diego State, the defending Mountain West regular season champion.

The Aztecs (11-3) had been ranked for 24 straight weeks. By comparison, Fresno State (5-9) was coming off a 12-point loss at New Mexico.

However, Marvelle Harris did score his 1,000th point as a Bulldog against the Lobos, and he had a huge game against the Aztecs: 25 points, on 9-of-16 shooting, to lead all scorers.

Fresno State scored the first ten points of the game and would build that lead to 18 points early in the second half. San Diego State, though, would come all the way back to tie the game with about nine minutes remaining.

Fresno State answered that run with a 9-1 run of its own, and held on for a 59-57 win.

Four Fresno State players scored in double figures, led by Harris, and the Bulldogs beat a ranked opponent for the first time in 13 years, when they beat No. 14 Oklahoma State.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for San Diego State and how they’ve built their program,” said Fresno State head coach Rodney Terry. “For us to have the opportunity to finally kind of get over the hump and beat them one time is a huge deal for us, just from a confidence standpoint.”

Fresno State had lost eight straight games to San Diego State, dating back to the year 2000.