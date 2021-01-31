This Day in Bulldog History: January 31st

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On January 31st, 2009, Fresno State hosted Utah State at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs were 9-12, while the Aggies (20-1) were in first place in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Aggies had also won 15 straight games, the longest active winning streak in the country.

In this game, Utah State shot 60% from the floor. However, the lead was only three points in the final minute. And with 0.6 seconds remaining, Fresno State’s Sylvester Seay threw up a 60-foot shot that went in and tied the game at 72!

Fresno State would lose the game in overtime, but the Bulldogs continued to put up a fight.

Seay led the Bulldogs in scoring that night, with 20 points. He had a career-high four three-pointers. The Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer was Paul George, with 19 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

“The energy was electric in the arena,” said Fresno State head coach Steve Cleveland. “We had opportunities to beat the best team in our conference.

“This was one of our best games we have played this season.”