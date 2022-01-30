This Day in Bulldog History: January 30th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On January 30th, 1989, the Fresno State men’s basketball team hosted Cal State Fullerton in a Big West showdown. The Bulldogs handed the Titans their worst loss of the season, 65-44.

The 44 points scored were the fewest in a game all season by Cal State Fullerton, which only made 18 field goals and shot just 31% from the floor (all season lows).

Jervis Cole led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 22 points. Cole, a first team all-Big West selection that season, scored 1,480 points in his Fresno State career.

That is tied for the eighth-most in Fresno State men’s basketball history.