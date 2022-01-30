This Day in Bulldog History: January 30th

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On January 30th, 1989, the Fresno State men’s basketball team hosted Cal State Fullerton in a Big West showdown. The Bulldogs handed the Titans their worst loss of the season, 65-44.

The 44 points scored were the fewest in a game all season by Cal State Fullerton, which only made 18 field goals and shot just 31% from the floor (all season lows).

Jervis Cole led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 22 points. Cole, a first team all-Big West selection that season, scored 1,480 points in his Fresno State career.

That is tied for the eighth-most in Fresno State men’s basketball history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm