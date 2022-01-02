This Day in Bulldog History: January 2nd

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (KSEE) – Each year in early January, several of the nation’s top high school seniors gather in Florida for the annual Under Armour All-America game.

In 2013, quarterback Zack Greenlee played in that game.

Greenlee, from Stockton, was a late addition to the game; he was added as an injury replacement. The game was played on January 4th of that year. Two days earlier, on January 2nd, the skills competition took place.

It was won by Greenlee, who did so wearing Fresno State eye black.

“I’m fired up to get out there, you know?” said Greenlee. “I’m just putting on a show for them and representing Fresno and Stockton, California.”

In the 2013 recruiting class, Zack Greenlee was the No. 9 pocket passer in the nation, according to ESPN.