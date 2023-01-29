FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On January 29th, 2000, the Fresno State men’s basketball team hosted No. 13 Tulsa at Selland Arena. The Bulldogs trailed by double digits in the second half, but they came back to win, 75-73.

Demetrius Porter hit the game-winning shot with 5.6 seconds remaining.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do, to make a shot like this,” said Porter.

Courtney Alexander had 28 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring in that game. Larry Abney had 24 rebounds.

“Abney was the player of the game. He almost outrebounded our entire team,” said then-Tulsa head coach Bill Self.

At the time, 24 rebounds in a single game was a career high for Larry Abney. Two and a half weeks later, however, he pulled down 35 rebounds in a game against SMU.

Tulsa had been on a 13-game winning streak before losing to Fresno State.