This Day in Bulldog History: January 23rd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On January 23rd, 2003, the Fresno State men’s basketball team hosted Hawai’i just ten days after visiting Hawai’i.

And losing to Hawai’i by double digits.

The Bulldogs were in danger of losing this one as well, they trailed in the final minute. Damon Jackson gave them the lead for good by converting on a layup with 10.7 seconds remaining in the game.

Fresno State would win by one point, 56-55.

Jackson, Fresno State’s leading scorer, would score all eleven of his points in the final 4:18. The game was played in front of 10,220 fans, the second sellout of the season for the Bulldogs.