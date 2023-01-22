ATLANTA (KSEE) – On January 22nd, 2017, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game.

Atlanta won, 44-21.

In the loss, however, Davante Adams had a touchdown for Green Bay. It was a two-yard catch in the third quarter that put the Packers on the board.

At that time, Adams was not quite yet Aaron Rodgers’ “go-to” receiver. The Packers still had Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb (for the first go-round).

The 2017 NFC championship was the sixth playoff game in Davante Adams’ career, and his second conference championship game. As of 2023, Adams has played in eleven playoff games, four of which have been conference championship games.