HONOLULU (KSEE) – On January 1st, 1941, Fresno State played Hawai’i in the Pineapple Bowl. It was just the second bowl game ever in Fresno State football history, and, 82 years later, it is still the lowest-scoring bowl game in Fresno State football history.

The Bulldogs won, 3-0, on a Dale Mickelwait 18-yard field goal.

It came in the fourth quarter of a very windy game in which neither team was able to throw the ball effectively. Fresno State had just 17 passing yards, while Hawai’i had 66.

The two teams did combine for 405 rushing yards, but only those three points.

Fresno State finished the 1940 season with a record of 9-2-1.