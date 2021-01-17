This Day in Bulldog History: January 17th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On this day six years ago, the Fresno State men’s basketball team played just the sixth triple overtime game in school history.

The Bulldogs lost to No. 25 Wyoming, 70-65.

“It’s tough to lose a game like this but you just have to have a short-term memory and understand that you have another game coming up and you have to be ready, prepared and move on to the next one,” said Paul Watson, who led Fresno State in scoring that day with 19 points in 53 minutes.

The Bulldogs dropped to 2-4 all-time in triple overtime games.